English forward handed 4 month ban along with a fine for breaching betting rules

Huddersfield Town star Kian Harratt has been suspended for four months for breaching betting rules.

That is according to The Sun, which reports that the player has been accused of placing 484 bets on football in 3 years including betting on his own team.

Along with the suspension, he has also been handed a £3200 fine.

In his hearing, Harratt admitted to the charges and explained to the FA he began gambling when he opened an online betting account on his 18th birthday.

The striker initially limited his betting to horse-racing but explained that this extended to football soon after.

He also admitted to making bets on matches he was involved in. In his statement, Harratt said:

“I am also cognisant of the fact that some of the bets that I have placed are more problematic than others, in particular those involving my own team.”

While the vast majority of the bets I have placed on football do not involve my own team, I recognise the issues that placing bets involving my own team can cause.”

The club issued a statement confirming that the player has admitted the offence and is now cooperating with the FA with subsequent investigations.

The 21-year-old has made 15 league appearances so far for Huddersfield, scoring 1 and assisting 1.