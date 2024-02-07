Gareth Southgate is considering handing in-form Man United star huge career moment next month

Gareth Southgate is considering calling up Man United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for England’s upcoming fixtures next month.

That is according to Graeme Bailey, who reports that the Three Lions manager could include the 18-year-old in his squad for their huge matches against Brazil and Belgium in March as the cap would go a long way in keeping him in the England set-up.

Ghana’s FA have confirmed they are interested in getting the player to switch his international allegiance as Mainoo has represented England throughout the lower levels.

This would be a huge moment in the midfielder’s career and it will certainly happen if he continues to perform in the manner he has been lately.

Mainoo burst onto the scene this season with an impressive performance against Everton in the hostile environment of Goodison Park back in November and the youngster has continued to shine ever since.

The 18-year-old had the moment of his career last week against Wolves as the midfielder scored a last-minute winner to win the match for his team.

Southgate is taken notice of Mainoo’s performances and it will be interesting to see if the England boss includes the Man United star in his squad next month.

