Manchester United and West Ham United were among the clubs to show an interest in the potential transfer of Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in January and they may be interested to know that he’ll still have a bargain release clause of €17.5million in the summer.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, with the journalist explaining that it’s not yet clear if the likes of Man Utd, West Ham and AC Milan will definitely be in for the prolific Guinea international again in the summer.

If they are, however, they could have the chance once again to sign Guirassy on the cheap as the clause he had in January will be active again, and one imagines there’ll be a lot of interest in him if he continues to score at such a prolific rate in the Bundesliga.

The 27-year-old has a superb scoring record this season, finding the back of the net 19 times in 16 appearances in all competitions so far, and it’s easy to see why United might benefit from bringing in someone like him after the dip in form of Marcus Rashford, while Rasmus Hojlund also made a bit of a slow start to life at Old Trafford.

West Ham have also needed more of a goal threat for some time, having become overly reliant on Jarrod Bowen to deliver the goods in that department, even though he’s not an out-and-out centre-forward.

Discussing Guirassy’s situation, Romano said: “Serhou Guirassy – The striker’s release clause at Stuttgart will still be there for the summer.

“In January he was on Manchester United, West Ham and AC Milan list being considered as an option, but in the summer many things change at clubs. Some clubs change directors, others change managers, nothing is decided now.”