“It’s quite obvious” – Premier League manager says Arsenal and Chelsea target will “most likely” be sold this summer

Arsenal and Chelsea have received good news as Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed that his main man, Ivan Toney, will “most likely” be sold this summer.

The striker is high on the transfer lists of both Arsenal and Chelsea as the London clubs look to add a striker to their squads this summer. According to the Independent, the Gunners are leading the race for the 27-year-old and Thomas Frank has given a boost to their hopes.

Speaking about Toney’s future at Brentford, Frank told Tipsbladet via Fabrizio Romano: “Ivan Toney will most likely be sold in the summer.

“He’ll only have a year left on contract with us, so it’s quite obvious.

“This winter, we actually had NO bids for him.”

Toney returned to action in January after serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules and has picked up where he left off last season, scoring two goals in three games.

The 2022/23 campaign was a super successful term for the Brentford star and it has brought him a lot of attention, therefore, the striker is expected to make a big move this summer and challenge himself at the highest level.