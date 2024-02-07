Juventus keen on Tottenham ace who refused to leave White Hart Lane

It’s not often these days that players that are out of favour at their current club choose to stay there and continue to fight for their place.

So far this season, Tottenham Hotspur star, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, has only managed six starts in the Premier League, per WhoScored, and it’s believed that Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that the 28-year-old won’t start matches when he has a full complement of players to choose from.

That might suggest a lack of ambition on the Dane’s part, given that he turned down any offers for his services towards the end of the January transfer window according to a tweet from reporter, Florian Plettenberg.

Whatever the reasons Hojbjerg had and has for staying at White Hart Lane at least until the end of the current campaign, he remains a wanted man.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Juventus are keeping a close eye on him.

The Bianconeri’s priority target is Atalanta ace, Teun Koopmeiners, according to the outlet, though Hojbjerg may represent a more affordable hire given that his contract with Spurs finishes at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The player would, of course, be well within his rights to sit out another season in North London and leave for nothing in the summer of 2025, but by then he will be almost 30 years of age and potentially have wasted a good year of his playing career.

