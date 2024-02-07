Get Football News Italy has reported that Roma and Leeds have reached a permanent signing agreement for Llorente, which is expected to cost £4.2 million.

Despite plans to join Roma, Llorente’s long-term future might not lie in capital city. According to the source, Roma intends to offload the defender once he joins the team in the summer in order to turn a profit, as the Serie A team needs to raise €50million from sales.

The 30-year-old joined Leeds in 2020 under Marcelo Bielsa and left in January of 2023 where he spent half of the season in Rome.

The defender managed to secure another loan spell to Serie A last summer.