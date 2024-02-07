Leicester midfielder on verge of leaving the club this month

Leicester City ace Dennis Praet is linked with a move to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

According to a report from Fotomac, Trabzonspor has identified the 29-year-old Belgian as a potential target and is looking to secure his signature before the closure of their transfer window.

The report claims that Trabzonspor’s main target is AC Ajaccio’s Tim Jabol-Folcarelli, but have faced challenges in negotiating with the French club due to their high demand, which is why they have turned their focus to Praet.

With the player’s current contract with the Foxes expiring in the summer, the Turkish club want to take advantage of the situation and strike a deal with them.

Praet has struggled to secure a regular starting position at Leicester this season, leading to speculation that the Foxes may be open to selling him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

While the winter transfer window has already closed for English clubs, it remains open in Turkey until February 9th.

This provides an opportunity for English clubs to offload players to Turkish clubs, even though they cannot sign any new players themselves.