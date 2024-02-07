A source in France claims that Liverpool contacted Xabi Alonso in November about taking over as the team’s manager at the end of the season.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement that he will be leaving his position after eight and a half years as manager at the end of the season, Alonso is the clear favorite to take over as manager of the Reds for the upcoming season.

In an emotional video message to the team’s supporters last month, Klopp said that he was “running out of energy” and that he would be leaving his position as manager at the end of the season.

Foot Mercato claims that the process to appoint Klopp’s replacement was started months ago by the club, with Liverpool first contacting Alonso in November when Klopp told the club of his intentions to leave in a secret meeting.

Alonso, who was a member of Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League winning squad and played for the club from 2004 to 2009, is reportedly at the top of the club’s list of possible future managers.

The Bundesliga leaders are aware that Alonso is among Liverpool’s shortlist of possible Klopp successors, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany.

Leverkusen is said to be confident and believe Alonso will continue with the team, since the Spaniard is already participating in the preparation of their squad for the next season.

Alonso, who played for Liverpool for 210 games, is in his first full season as senior manager at Leverkusen, but he has already had a significant influence.

Other contenders for the position are German Julian Nagelsmann, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi.