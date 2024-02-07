Man City sources respond to rumours of Erling Haaland’s unhappiness

Although he’s been out of action for a few weeks, Man City’s Erling Haaland is ready to go again, and that’s bad news for the rest of the Premier League with the title run-in beginning in earnest shortly.

Pep Guardiola’s side invariably come into their own at this point in the season, and as has been shown time and again over the past few years, when they hit their sweet spot, no one in the English top-flight can live with them.

Last season, Haaland broke a number of individual and club records on the way to helping the Cityzens land a stunning treble of FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

However, the Norwegian hit-man has been dogged by rumours of his unhappiness at the club this season, with Real Madrid mentioned in dispatches as a possible destination.

According to Football Insider, who quote well-placed sources, City have “no worries” about the striker at this point in time.

Pep Guardiola also noted in a recent press conference that City were “in love” with Haaland and they want him to stay at the club for a long time.

Of course, in football you can never say never, and in that respect it wouldn’t really be a surprise to find Haaland pitching up somewhere else in due course.

For now at least, the rumours can be put to bed.