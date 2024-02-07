Man City sources respond to rumours of Erling Haaland’s unhappiness

Although he’s been out of action for a few weeks, Man City’s Erling Haaland is ready to go again, and that’s bad news for the rest of the Premier League with the title run-in beginning in earnest shortly.
Pep Guardiola’s side invariably come into their own at this point in the season, and as has been shown time and again over the past few years, when they hit their sweet spot, no one in the English top-flight can live with them.
Last season, Haaland broke a number of individual and club records on the way to helping the Cityzens land a stunning treble of FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.
However, the Norwegian hit-man has been dogged by rumours of his unhappiness at the club this season, with Real Madrid mentioned in dispatches as a possible destination.
According to Football Insider, who quote well-placed sources, City have “no worries” about the striker at this point in time.
Pep Guardiola also noted in a recent press conference that City were “in love” with Haaland and they want him to stay at the club for a long time.
Of course, in football you can never say never, and in that respect it wouldn’t really be a surprise to find Haaland pitching up somewhere else in due course.
For now at least, the rumours can be put to bed.
You seemed to have missed the fact that just the other day Haaland himself made it clear how happy he is at City, and how loves the club and the squad he trains and plays with.
Not to mention that the Spanish press and indeed, Real, are past masters at lies and rumours. For example, EVERY season Aguero was going to Real.
Never happened.
Why would a class player like Haaland at the best club in the world, in the best team, with the best manager in the world go to a second rate league like La Liga?
That would be the same second rate league that has had nine of the last 18 UCL winners and 11 of the last 18 Europa League winners then?