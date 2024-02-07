Why Robin van Persie has been spotted back at Manchester United recently

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has been back at his old club recently, and fans will have noticed him appearing at the West Ham game at Old Trafford at the weekend.

The Dutchman had a great playing career in the Premier League with both Arsenal and Man Utd, establishing himself as one of the finest forwards in Europe at times, even if injuries held him back in his time at the Emirates Stadium in particular

According to The Athletic, RVP is now back at United working on his UEFA coaching license, with the Red Devils allowing the 40-year-old being given permission to observe Erik ten Hag’s training sessions and speak to staff.

It will be intriguing to see what this could lead to for Van Persie, who seems like he could have a bright future in coaching, and who could perhaps be of use to his former club United at some point.

MUFC fans will certainly be pleased to see that there’s clearly still a strong connection between the club and the player, who has, rather notably, not gone back to his other former team Arsenal for this part of his coaching badges.