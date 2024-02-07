Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly driving the club’s potential pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

Tottenham and Juventus are also some of the names seemingly in the frame for the Netherlands international, but a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport (translated by Sport Witness) states that Red Devils boss Ten Hag is a big fan of the player and would love to add him to his squad this summer.

Koopmeiners has impressed during his time in Serie A and it would be exciting to see what he could do in the Premier League as well, though the report makes it clear that he won’t come cheap, with as much as €60m required to persuade Atalanta to sell.

The 25-year-old seems ideal to give Man Utd an upgrade on their current midfield options, with neither Casemiro nor Sofyan Amrabat looking like reliable long-term options.

Tottenham could also probably do well to make a change in that area of the pitch as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has lost his place, and may not have much of a future in north London.

Conor Gallagher is another name appreciated by Spurs, but it might be simpler to get someone like Koopmeiners in, rather than trying to land a homegrown player from a London rival.