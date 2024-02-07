Ten Hag a big fan of €60m-rated star as Man United rival Tottenham for potential transfer

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly driving the club’s potential pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

Tottenham and Juventus are also some of the names seemingly in the frame for the Netherlands international, but a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport (translated by Sport Witness) states that Red Devils boss Ten Hag is a big fan of the player and would love to add him to his squad this summer.

Koopmeiners has impressed during his time in Serie A and it would be exciting to see what he could do in the Premier League as well, though the report makes it clear that he won’t come cheap, with as much as €60m required to persuade Atalanta to sell.

The 25-year-old seems ideal to give Man Utd an upgrade on their current midfield options, with neither Casemiro nor Sofyan Amrabat looking like reliable long-term options.

Teun Koopmeiners in action for Atalanta
More Stories / Latest News
Premier League manager sends clear transfer invitation to Manchester United midfielder
Exclusive: Chelsea draw up list of four CB transfer targets as Thiago Silva likely to return to former club
“That’s a bad sign” – Alan Pardew thinks Tottenham man will be targeted

Tottenham could also probably do well to make a change in that area of the pitch as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has lost his place, and may not have much of a future in north London.

Conor Gallagher is another name appreciated by Spurs, but it might be simpler to get someone like Koopmeiners in, rather than trying to land a homegrown player from a London rival.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Teun Koopmeiners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.