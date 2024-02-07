Man United want €10m-rated 17-year-old that Chelsea have already tried to sign

Although the January transfer window has only just closed, it appears that Man United are already making moves in the marketplace to ensure they’re at the head of the queue for certain players come the summer.

One area where the Red Devils desperately need to improve is in defence, and therefore it should come as no surprise that they’ve registered and interest in one highly-rated young defender.

According to Fichajes, United want Barcelona’s €10m-rated 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi, who has recently made his senior debut for the Catalans.

He’s really caught the eye with a couple of mature displays, and with Barca hit by injuries to key players, he could well get a run in the side between now and the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Chelsea are reported as having tried to prise the player to West London before he signed his most recent contract with Barcelona, and ESPN (h/t Fichajes) suggest that there are, in fact, a number of other Premier League clubs monitoring Cubarsi’s situation with interest.

Given how well he’s settled into the responsibility of representing the first-team, it’s unlikely that president, Joan Laporta, or sporting director, Deco, would sanction Cubarsi’s sale, however, the club’s dire financial straits may force them to consider it if a good enough offer was put on the table.