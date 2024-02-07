Manchester United star suffers big blow in assault case against him

In his quest to clear his reputation in the ongoing Greece assault case, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has taken yet another setback.

In 2020, Maguire was convicted of assaulting law enforcement officials, eluding arrest, and attempting to bribe following n drunken incident outside a Mykonos nightclub.

The United player has asserted time and time again that he did not commit any of the things for which he was charged. He denied having engaged in a fight with the Greek cops who were attempting to break up a brawl.

Maguire was accompanied by his brother Joe, sister Daisy and then-fiance Fern Hawkins. According to court records, the United player and his family were observed by plainclothes policemen arguing with two other guys.

According to the officers, Maguire mistreated them. The Englishman, however, pointed out that once his sister Daisy was approached by the two guys and given an unknown injection, which caused her to go into unconsciousness, the situation spiraled out of hand.

An appeal from the Man United defender was set to take place on Wednesday, eighteen months after the case.

The Guardian claims that the 30-year-old will probably have to wait a little bit longer to clear his name and establish his innocence. This is a result of the ongoing Greek lawyer’s strike.

“The Greek court drama that has haunted Harry Maguire is unlikely to end any time soon after the Manchester United defender learned that hopes of clearing his name over his alleged role in a Mykonos assault case will be put on hold – this time because of a lawyers’ strike in the country.”

“Maguire had hoped this week to finally overturn the 21-month suspended sentence he received for his purported involvement in a brawl on the island. The 30-year-old was described as being “geared up” for Wednesday’s hearing before an appeals court judge on the Aegean island of Syros. But legal action called by the Greek union of lawyers over new tax measures has meant only emergency cases can be heard.”

Prosecution lawyer, Yannis Paradisis said, “The case is going to be adjourned. The strike has meant court proceedings cannot take place. We will be given a new date by the judge tomorrow.”