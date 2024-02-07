Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson disagreed with one of Ange Postecoglou’s decisions against Everton and believes the Australian coach should have done something different.

Brennan Johnson started over Dejan Kulusevski at Goodison Park on Saturday and this decision shocked Merson. The pundit believes that the Welsh star should primarily be used as an impact substitute by Postecoglou at the moment rather than as a starter.

The former Arsenal midfielder said on Sky Sports News: “Kulusevski is not playing today. I don’t agree with that one. I wouldn’t have played Johnson. I know he scored, but I think Johnson is an impact player at the moment. I don’t think he is a player that starts for Tottenham.”

Johnson joined Tottenham last summer from Nottingham Forest and has yet to show any consistency in North London. There have been flashes of brilliance from the 22-year-old throughout the campaign but he is yet to stamp his mark on Postecoglu’s team.

There is still plenty of time for the Wales international to do that but for now, Merson is right as Spurs are likely to get more from the 22-year-old coming on late in matches.