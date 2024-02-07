Merson claims 22-year-old is not good enough to play for Tottenham

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson disagreed with one of Ange Postecoglou’s decisions against Everton and believes the Australian coach should have done something different.

Brennan Johnson started over Dejan Kulusevski at Goodison Park on Saturday and this decision shocked Merson. The pundit believes that the Welsh star should primarily be used as an impact substitute by Postecoglou at the moment rather than as a starter.

The former Arsenal midfielder said on Sky Sports News: “Kulusevski is not playing today. I don’t agree with that one. I wouldn’t have played Johnson. I know he scored, but I think Johnson is an impact player at the moment. I don’t think he is a player that starts for Tottenham.”

Johnson joined Tottenham last summer from Nottingham Forest and has yet to show any consistency in North London. There have been flashes of brilliance from the 22-year-old throughout the campaign but he is yet to stamp his mark on Postecoglu’s team.

There is still plenty of time for the Wales international to do that but for now, Merson is right as Spurs are likely to get more from the 22-year-old coming on late in matches.

More Stories / Latest News
Supercomputer suggests best coach to manage Liverpool next with national team coach topping list
Leeds have agreement in place to sell 30-year-old defender
Gary Lineker admits uncertainty regarding his future as the host of Match of the Day
More Stories Brennan Johnson Paul Merson

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.