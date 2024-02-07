Plymouth’s embarrassing gaffe over player that quit Leeds

Tuesday evening saw Leeds travel down to Plymouth for their FA Cup Fourth Round replay, after the teams had drawn 1-1 at Elland Road just over a week ago.

There was to be no fairy tale ending for the team from Home Park, though they did take the in-form Championship side to extra time, Brendan Galloway equalising Willy Gnonto’s 66th-minute opener.

Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and an own goal from Ryan Hardie saw the Yorkshire-based club through to the next round in what can only be described as monsoon conditions.

Eagle-eyed reporters might’ve noticed an incredible gaffe made by the hosts prior to the game kicking off.

Anyone in possession of a team sheet for the match will have noticed that amongst the substitutes was the name of Ian Poveda.

The 23-year-old had only played for 244 minutes of the current campaign (WhoScored), so it would’ve surely followed that a position on the sub’s bench would be correct for a player that Daniel Farke clearly doesn’t fancy.

There was only one problem.

The person in charge of producing the informative piece of paper obviously wasn’t given the memo that, in fact, Poveda had left Elland Road and signed for Sheffield Wednesday almost a week before Tuesday night’s match had taken place.