Premier League rivals agree deal for versatile attacker Tottenham were after

Tottenham Hotspur have faced a setback in their transfer plans, as one of their targeted players is now set to join Brighton.

As reported by The Sun, Brighton have finalised a deal with Nordsjaelland to sign the promising teenager Ibrahim Osman for a reported fee of £19.5 million.

The left-winger, who had drawn interest from Spurs last month, will now join the Seagulls in the summer, pending a successful medical.

Other clubs, including West Ham United, had also expressed interest in signing the Ghanaian forward.

But despite Osman’s desire to make the move, Nordsjaelland turned down offers from various clubs, including a £16 million bid from West Ham United.

While Tottenham had considered pursuing Osman in the coming summer transfer window, they did not actively pursue a deal for him.

The wide forward switched from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana to Nordsjælland in early 2023.

He became a regular part of the team this season, featuring in 16 league matches and starting in 14, contributing with a goal and four assists for the Danish side.

Primarily deployed on the left side of the attack, Osman has also demonstrated versatility by making seven appearances as a right-winger.