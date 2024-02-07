So far in the 2023/24 season, Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the Premier League’s success stories.

The Lilywhites are like a team reborn under Ange Postecoglou, with the football being played under the Australian harking back to halcyon days.

A free-flowing attacking style has showcased Spurs at their best and with 15 games left of the campaign, the club are well on course for a finish in the Champions League places.

That has to be the minimum aim at this point as anything less will surely be viewed as a failure.

Not that the White Hart Lane faithful will turn on the man who has brought the joy back to supporting the team.

It’s Tottenham’s brilliant new stadium that has ultimately caused the departure of one of Spurs’ high-ranking officials.

It’s believed that Chief Commercial Officer, Todd Kline, was brought in with a brief to secure naming rights for White Hart Lane, but he has failed to deliver the same.

?? Understand Todd Kline is set to join Chelsea in the next months after leaving Tottenham role as commercial chief officer. He’s been placed on gardening leave as reported by @Matt_Law_DT — told he will join Chelsea right after. Agreement almost done with #CFC. pic.twitter.com/g4YBs7by6c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2024

According to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, Kline will now leave the club and join Chelsea once a period of gardening leave has been served.

It isn’t yet clear what his position with the Stamford Bridge outfit will be, suffice to say that whomever replaces him in North London will need to bring suitable offers to the table in double quick time.