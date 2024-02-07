Supercomputer suggests best coach to manage Liverpool next with national team coach topping list

Jurgen Klopp will step down from his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season and a supercomputer has now made suggestions for his replacement. 

The German coach has enjoyed a very successful reign at Anfield over the last nine years and it will be a hard job to follow for whoever comes in.

A supercomputer has identified the five most suitable candidates to sit in the Anfield dugout next season and three of them have already won the Champions League.

TransferRoom have produced a tool called CoachFinder, that helps clubs identify the best coaching candidates. It gives clubs access to ‘comprehensive analytics that show a head coach’s impact both on and off the pitch, including on team rating, expected goals and squad value’.

For the Liverpool job, Luciano Spalletti came out on top with a suitability rating of 93%, marking him as the ideal candidate.

Next on the list is former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane with a score of 92%. That is the same score as current Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique, who led Barcelona to Champions League glory in 2015.

Julen Lopetegui has a suitability rating of 89% and four-time Champions League winning manager Carlo Ancelotti rounds out the top five with a score of 88%.

None of the managers who have been linked to the Liverpool job are on the list, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso a notable absence. It is unlikely that the Merseyside club will employ any of the five names above but stranger things have happened.

