Jurgen Klopp will step down from his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season and a supercomputer has now made suggestions for his replacement.
The German coach has enjoyed a very successful reign at Anfield over the last nine years and it will be a hard job to follow for whoever comes in.
A supercomputer has identified the five most suitable candidates to sit in the Anfield dugout next season and three of them have already won the Champions League.
TransferRoom have produced a tool called CoachFinder, that helps clubs identify the best coaching candidates. It gives clubs access to ‘comprehensive analytics that show a head coach’s impact both on and off the pitch, including on team rating, expected goals and squad value’.
For the Liverpool job, Luciano Spalletti came out on top with a suitability rating of 93%, marking him as the ideal candidate.
Next on the list is former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane with a score of 92%. That is the same score as current Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique, who led Barcelona to Champions League glory in 2015.
Julen Lopetegui has a suitability rating of 89% and four-time Champions League winning manager Carlo Ancelotti rounds out the top five with a score of 88%.
None of the managers who have been linked to the Liverpool job are on the list, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso a notable absence. It is unlikely that the Merseyside club will employ any of the five names above but stranger things have happened.