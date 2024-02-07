The key element that Man City must adhere to in order to sign Savio

Manchester City
Posted by

Savio has become one of the hottest properties in La Liga this season, so it’s only right that a number of clubs would be interested in his services.

The 19-year-old already has seven goals and seven assists for Girona in 2023/24 per WhoScored, and that’s piqued the interest of Pep Guardiola and Man City.

Of course, the Premier League champions will be immediately installed into the box seat for his signature, given that the City Group own both clubs.

Troyes is actually the club that holds his registration, but they too are a City Group club, meaning there’s little chance of anyone outside of the circle getting their hands on one of Europe’s hottest properties.

As The Telegraph (subscription required) report, however, there is one key element to any deal for the player that Man City will need to adhere to.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal are more likely to sign England striker than Napoli star Victor Osimhen
First big decision from INEOS at Man United won’t please ten Hag
Unrest at Chelsea as players bypass Pochettino to do things their way

The Premier League outfit have to ensure that the player is bought for ‘fair market value,’ so as not to be seen to gain an unfair advantage over any other clubs that may wish to be considered in the bidding process for a player that appears destined to leave Girona sooner rather than later.

Given the competition for places in Savio’s position, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him have to wait a while for his City debut in any event.

More Stories Pep Guardiola Savio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.