The key element that Man City must adhere to in order to sign Savio

Savio has become one of the hottest properties in La Liga this season, so it’s only right that a number of clubs would be interested in his services.

The 19-year-old already has seven goals and seven assists for Girona in 2023/24 per WhoScored, and that’s piqued the interest of Pep Guardiola and Man City.

Of course, the Premier League champions will be immediately installed into the box seat for his signature, given that the City Group own both clubs.

Troyes is actually the club that holds his registration, but they too are a City Group club, meaning there’s little chance of anyone outside of the circle getting their hands on one of Europe’s hottest properties.

As The Telegraph (subscription required) report, however, there is one key element to any deal for the player that Man City will need to adhere to.

The Premier League outfit have to ensure that the player is bought for ‘fair market value,’ so as not to be seen to gain an unfair advantage over any other clubs that may wish to be considered in the bidding process for a player that appears destined to leave Girona sooner rather than later.

Given the competition for places in Savio’s position, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him have to wait a while for his City debut in any event.