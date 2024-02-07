Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up on how the Liverpool players felt when they found Jurgen Klopp is leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Reds right back said it was “not nice” to learn that the person in charge of the team since Alexander-Arnold made his debut will be leaving this summer.

After nine years in the Anfield hot seat, the German coach has announced he’s leaving his position as Reds manager. Klopp acknowledged that he does not have the energy needed to continue leading Liverpool at the level they need to.

The right-back’s integration into the first team squad was previously described by Klopp as the “best signing” of his time at Liverpool.

“I was as shocked as anyone else, really, if not more,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“It was a huge surprise to all of us. One that obviously is not nice but it’s of course a personal decision that he’s taking. You have to respect it.

“I’ve loved absolutely every minute working with him and can’t wait to finish the season, and excited to see what memories we can keep going on to make.”

When asked about how the players can give Klopp the perfect farewell, Alexander-Arnold said:

“Cruising round Liverpool in an open-top bus. That’s the fairytale ending that I think everyone hopes for and, for us players, that’s our motivation.

“That was our motivation at the start of the season, that’s our motivation now. Even more so is to give the manager the send-off he’s deserved and he’s earned. That’s kind of what our aim is, to be going around Liverpool in an open-top bus.”