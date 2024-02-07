Unrest at Chelsea as players bypass Pochettino to do things their way

As the weeks go by, Mauricio Pochettino has been looking more and more forlorn on the Chelsea touchline.

The Argentinian could’ve rightly expected that his expensively assembled group of players would be doing far better than their current 11th place in the Premier League, and whilst injuries have contributed to that, they are not an excuse.

The Blues have only shown flashes of their brilliance during the 2023/24 campaign and, in fact, are in roughly the same position now that they were at this stage last season.

That wasn’t good enough for Todd Boehly and he eventually sacked Graham Potter, and some might suggest he should be wielding the axe on Pochettino too.

The Athletic (subscription required) go into detail as to why Chelsea are performing so badly, and a sign of just how uneasy the situation is behind the scenes can be gleaned from the news that the players are essentially doing their own thing off the cuff because Pochettino and his staff are very limited in their delivery of coaching the tactical elements in training.

Is it any wonder then that at the weekend, Chelsea are looking like a crop of individuals rather than a team?

If the status quo doesn’t change quickly and Pochettino can’t get a grip of this group of players, he isn’t going to be around for too much longer.