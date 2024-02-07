Video: Chelsea star produces magical free kick to end Aston Villa’s comeback hopes

Chelsea look like they are on their way to the next round of the FA Cup as the Blues have gone 3-0 ahead against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team have ripped up the form book tonight and have produced their best performance of the season as they now look certain to advance to the next round of the FA Cup.

Gallagher gave the Blues the lead after 11 minutes and that was doubled in the first half by Nicolas Jackson.

However, the best was saved for last as Enzo Fernandez scored a magical free kick from a long way out to end any hopes the home side had of a comeback.

ENZO FERNANDEZ THAT IS OUT OF THIS ? The @ChelseaFC midfielder hits a sublime free-kick into the top bins ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/wBG78QVXe8 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 7, 2024