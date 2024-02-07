Video: Diaby grabs consolation goal for Aston Villa as Chelsea advance in FA Cup

Chelsea are through to the FA Cup fifth-round after an impressive 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park. 

Gallagher gave the Blues the lead after 11 minutes and that was doubled in the first half by Nicolas Jackson.

Enzo Fernandez scored a magical free kick from a long way out to end any hopes the home side had of a comeback but they would at least get a consolation goal.

In added time, Moussa Diaby would score a lovely goal from outside of the box but Unai Emery’s side would leave it too late as they exit the FA Cup.

