Video: Diaby grabs consolation goal for Aston Villa as Chelsea advance in FA Cup

Chelsea are through to the FA Cup fifth-round after an impressive 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Gallagher gave the Blues the lead after 11 minutes and that was doubled in the first half by Nicolas Jackson.
Enzo Fernandez scored a magical free kick from a long way out to end any hopes the home side had of a comeback but they would at least get a consolation goal.
In added time, Moussa Diaby would score a lovely goal from outside of the box but Unai Emery’s side would leave it too late as they exit the FA Cup.
Moussa Diaby rounds off a well-worked move from @AVFCOfficial ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/lytASOb2zB
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 7, 2024
No clean sheet for Chelsea ?
Moussa Diaby drags one into the far corner for Aston Villa#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/VhNSH9Uczm
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 7, 2024