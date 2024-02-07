Video: Nicolas Jackson scores tidy header to double Chelsea’s lead

Chelsea have made a flying start in their FA Cup replay against Aston Villa and find themselves 2-0 up courtesy of a Nicolas Jackson goal.

The Blues opened the scoring after 11 minutes when Conor Gallagher smashed a shot into the home side’s net and 11 minutes later, the London club would double their lead.

Malo Gusto swung an inviting cross into the Villa box and Jackson put it away with a tidy header.

This is an impressive response from Chelsea following the weekend’s result against Wolves and they are answering the questions that have been asked of them.

The delivery from Malo Gusto ?

The headed finish from Nicolas Jackson ?@ChelseaFC are cooking! ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/HipmMRBJIS — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 7, 2024

Who saw this coming?? Nicolas Jackson puts Chelsea 2-0 in front ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/CIykf3OYQN — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 7, 2024

[moretories latest]