Video: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bold £2bn stadium plan for Man United

It appears that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is wasting no time in implementing his vision for Man United, and that’s despite the fact that he still hasn’t been ratified as part owner of the club.

Reports have emerged suggesting that Sir Jim wants to explore the possibility of building a ‘Wembley of the North’ that would see a new 90,000 capacity stadium built with the help of public money.

All options including the renovation of Old Trafford remain in play at present, but the notion that lifelong Red, Sir Jim, would consider moving from the Theatre of Dreams, suggests he’s willing to go to any lengths to put Man United back at the top table of domestic and European football.

Reports claim incoming Man Utd owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking at the possibility of building a new stadium ??? Sky Sports News understands all options are still on the table with regards to Old Trafford and no decisions have been made at this stage ?? pic.twitter.com/N5WU972TVG — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 7, 2024

Pictures from Sky Sports News