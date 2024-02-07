Michail Antonio has claimed that David Moyes prevents him from doing what he enjoys most during games.

The West Ham striker says he loved playing football more when he was a member of Nottingham Forest, because he was allowed a free role.

The 33-year-old says Moyes doesn’t allow him to shoot from outside the box.

“My best I would say would probably have been at Forest, (20)14/15 season” Antonio said.

“Because what I did at Forest, the confidence I had, 15 goals, 15 assists – what I was doing that year was unbelievable. I shocked myself, that’s why I’m saying it’s unbelievable.

“I was playing left-wing at the time, I was beating four, five man at a time and putting it in the top corner, week in, week out.

“Right now at West Ham I’m told I’m not allowed to shoot from outside the box. But at Nottingham Forest all I was doing was scoring from outside the box.”