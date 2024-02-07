Villarreal forward Bertrand Traore admits he was pleased to leave Aston Villa in January.

The 28-year-old left Aston Villa after mutual agreement between him and the club in order to become a free agent.

“I’m very motivated by this opportunity that I don’t want to let slip away, and I’m ready to help the team when the coach decides, because I’ve just come from playing with my national team,” said Traoré.

“LaLiga is a championship I have always followed. I thought I would never play in Spain. But luckily I have the chance to show who I am here in Spain. I’m very motivated by this opportunity and I don’t want to let it slip away. I’ve even told my friends that I’m going to learn Spanish soon. This football is very competitive and I hope to show my full potential.” – finished Traore.