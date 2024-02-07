The January transfer window provided a bit of a mixed bag for West Ham United.

David Moyes would’ve arguably been delighted with the loan capture of Man City’s England international, Kalvin Phillips, whilst also managing to offload Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma, both of whom have been peripheral players for the Scot this season.

The issue the Hammers manager will have had is that, once again, a striker wasn’t brought in, meaning that for the remainder of the campaign, the club are going to have to rely on Michail Antonio and Danny Ings to score the goals to fire them into Europe for next season.

That could become problematic for the East Londoners as Antonio only has two goals all season, the last one scored back in August according to WhoScored, whilst Ings hasn’t registered at all.

One player that West Ham were heavily linked with in January was Sunderland youngster, Jack Clarke, but as he told Sky Sports after Sunderland’s game against Middlesbrough, he’s fine where he is.

“Honestly, I’m happy to be here, and I’m still enjoying every minute in a Sunderland shirt and for me, the stuff that gets said on the outside doesn’t seem to bother me,” he said (h/t Hammers News).

“As long as I’m coming in every day and wearing a Sunderland shirt I’m happy.”

It isn’t clear of Financial Fair Play concerns stopped the Irons from firming up any initial interest, but their lack of goal scorers – Jarrod Bowen and Mo Kudus notwithstanding – could become a real problem for them during the latter part of the season.