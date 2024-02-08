Manchester United and Real Madrid get a significant boost in their efforts to sign 21-year-old Everton defender Jarrad Braithwaite.

Football Insider reports that Jarrad Braithwaite is being eyed by both Real Madrid and Manchester United as they attempt to strengthen their defenses.

The 21-year-old might be available in the upcoming summer transfer window for a knockdown price.

After rising through the levels at Carlisle United, Braithwaite was able to join the first team in 2019. A year later, Everton signed the young defender. Last season, the centre-back spent time on loan at PSV Eindhoven. During his remarkable loan stint, he played in 36 games and assisted in six goals.

He has made 26 appearances since returning to Everton, solidifying his position as a stalwart. The 21-year-old has a ton of promise and many have taken note of his outstanding potential.

Both Real Madrid and Manchester United would welcome him into their team, with Spurs also keen to get his services. The 21-year old scored a 94th minute equaliser against Ange Posctecoglou’s team last weekend to earn a point for his team.

A reliable source has informed Football Insider that “massive interest” in a cut-price deal for the England Under-21 international will arise if Everton are relegated in the 2023–24 season.

With 15 games remaining in the season, the Toffees are currently in the drop zone after being docked 10 points this season.

In October 2023, Branthwaite agreed to a new contract at Goodison Park that would last until June 2027.

Everton are without a win in their last six league games. Sean Dyche’s team is now only one point from safety in the Premier League.