Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is currently on loan at Everton.

The 27-year-old could return to Elland Road at the end of the season if Leeds end up securing promotion back to the Premier League.

According to an agreement between the two clubs, Everton will have to pay £20 million to make the move permanent at the end of the season but the buy-out clause will be void if Leeds secure promotion back to the top flight.

Harrison has done an impressive job at Everton and his return to Leeds might not be such a bad idea for the championship outfit. They will need quality players to survive in the Premier League next season if they manage to come up.

Meanwhile, Everton are reportedly open to the possibility of signing the winger permanently as well it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Harrison has enjoyed his time at Goodison Park and he will probably want to stay there if a move can be sorted out.

