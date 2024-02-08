Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

According to a report from Javier Rodríguez Pascual, the three Premier League clubs have expressed interest in signing the 22-year-old left-back, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal to sign him at the end of the season.

Gutierrez has impressed at Girona since joining the Spanish club from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. He has a €35 million release clause in his contract and the three clubs certainly have the financial muscle to afford him.

Arsenal are currently reliant on Oleksandr Zinchenko for the left-back spot and they could certainly use more depth in that department. Gutierrez would be a long-term investment for them. He has proven his quality in the Spanish league and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League.

The reported €35 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential as well. He is still only 22 and likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Arsenal in the coming seasons and he should be able to justify the investment.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could use a quality left back to compete with Ben Chilwell. Marc Cucurella has not been able to live up to the expectations since the big money move from Brighton. Chelsea might need to replace the Spaniard at the end of the season.

As for Tottenham, a move for Gutierrez would be quite surprising. They have Destiny Udogie, Ben Davies, and Ryan Sessegnon at their disposal. Udogie has firmly established himself as a key player for Tottenham and Gutierrez would not get regular gametime at the North London club.