Arsenal expecting approach for Jakub Kiwior in the summer transfer window

Italian teams, notably AC Milan, are expected to be interested in Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior this summer according to The Standard.

Several Serie A teams showed interest in Kiwior in January, including Milan, but the defender was now allowed to leave the club by the management.

The Gunners did not want to be shorthanded for the second half of the season after they have been severely impacted by injuries in their defense lately.

In Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Liverpool, Kiwior came off the bench at halftime. He has started to play more frequently recently due to the shaky form of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The centre-back is often used as a left-back by Mikel Arteta as Gabriel and William Saliba are considered untouchable in central defense.

In order to see if Arsenal would be persuaded to sell or loan the Poland international, Milan and other Italian teams are anticipated to rekindle their interest in Kiwior come summertime.

Last summer, Sevilla had a look at Kiwior. Whether the Spanish club will come back again for him remains to be seen.

Similar to Kiwior, Jorrel Hato, a young player from Ajax, can play both left and centre-back, is being considered by Arsenal as a potential summer signing.

Last year, Kiwior made the move from Spezia to Arsenal in a transfer that might ultimately be worth £21 million. He signed a deal that runs until 2027 with a 12-month option.

Along with defensive reinforcement, Arteta is eyeing additions to the midfield and attack in the summer as he aims to topple Manchester City in the Premier League.