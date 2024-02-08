Exclusive: Arsenal transfer target’s price will go down this summer, claims expert

Brentford will almost certainly be allowing Ivan Toney to leave the club for a lower price in the summer transfer window than they would have done in January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bees boss Thomas Frank yesterday spoke publicly about Toney’s future, and now Romano has further clarified the situation, stating that it seems obvious the club will be more reasonable with their demands for the England international in the summer as he’ll be in the final year of his contract.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “Thomas Frank has spoken publicly about Ivan Toney being likely to leave at the end of this season. He’ll have just a year left on his contract, so his price tag will likely be lower than the £100m it would have cost to sign him in January.

“I think this situation makes sense and I don’t think clubs needed Frank to say that, it’s quite obvious and also one of the reasons why no one wanted to pay that amount of money in January. In the summer it will be different, for sure.”

This could be of particular interest to Arsenal fans, with Ben Jacobs telling us earlier this week that the Gunners still look like one to watch in the race for Toney in the summer.

Arsenal could do with a more natural number 9 in their side than Gabriel Jesus, who does a lot of things well but without the most convincing scoring record, whilst also being pretty injury prone.

Toney seems ideal if they can get him, so Gooners will no doubt be intrigued to hear that this deal now looks more realistic without their club having to spend an absolute fortune on the deal.