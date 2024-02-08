Arsenal star to be assessed after fresh injury concern but another key player could be close to return

Arsenal may have another injury concern on their hands as Oleksandr Zinchenko will reportedly be assessed after picking up a calf injury against Liverpool.

The Ukraine international has been a key player for the Gunners since he joined the club from rivals Manchester City last season, but it may now be that he’ll become the latest in a long list of names to go onto the treatment table at the Emirates Stadium this term.

Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber have both missed almost the entire campaign, while Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have also had some spells out of the side,

According to the Evening Standard, Zinchenko may now be a doubt for the upcoming game against West Ham, though they also add the good news that Takehiro Tomiyasu could now be in line to return and replace him at left-back.

Tomiyasu has been solid when called upon this season, so Arsenal fans will surely be relieved that he now seems to be in contention again, as he’s the ideal man to come in and fil in in a number of positions in defence.

Arsenal are in good form at the moment, bouncing back after a recent blip they had just before a short break over winter, so they’ll hope to keep that run going as they prepare for their trip the London Stadium next.