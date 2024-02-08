Arsenal preparing to trigger one-year extension in first-team player’s contract

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to trigger a one-year extension in Jorginho’s contract.

That’s according to Football Transfers, who claims Mikel Arteta is keen to keep the Italian midfielder beyond the current season.

Having agreed to join the Gunners from rivals Chelsea during last season’s winter transfer window, Jorginho, 32, signed an 18-month deal that included Arsenal retaining the option to trigger an extension until 2025.

And after agreeing on the midfielder’s importance proven by his recent ‘Man of the Match’ display against Liverpool during last Sunday’s 3-1 win at the Emirates, Arteta and sporting director Edu are understandably eager to tie the 32-year-old down for another year.

Although Jorginho is never going to force Declan Rice out of that traditional number six role, boasting vast experience, both domestically and internationally, as well as solid leadership qualities, keeping him around to help inspire the team could prove invaluable, and Arteta will know this.

During his first year at the Emirates, Jorginho, who has represented Italy on 50 occasions, has scored one goal and registered two assists in 38 games in all competitions.