Arsenal are hoping to sign a quality defensive midfielder and the Everton star Amadou Onana is on their summer wishlist.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Everton since joining the club and his performances have attracted the attention of clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle United according to a report from Football Insider.

Onana is certainly good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country and he could prove to be a solid acquisition for Arsenal.

The Gunners need to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Thomas Partey, who has been linked with an exit from the club. The Belgian International would be the ideal replacement for Partey and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure an agreement with the Toffees.

Everton paid £33 million to sign the Belgian and they are likely to demand a substantial amount of money in the summer. Arsenal had to pay a club record fee for Declan Rice and it will be interesting to see if they are ready to break the bank once once again to bring a midfield partner for the England international.

On paper, a duo of Rice and Onana seems formidable and they could sort out the Arsenal midfield for the foreseeable future. A move to Arsenal would be a major step up for the midfielder and he will certainly relish the prospect of playing at the Emirates next season.

Onana would protect Arsenal’s back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. His reading of the game, tacking ability and physicality will help the Gunners dominate the midfield.