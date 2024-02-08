Arsenal willing to sell first-team international for just £15 million

Arsenal have reportedly given up on getting the best out of Thomas Partey.

The midfielder, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for a reported £45 million (Sky Sports), has struggled to string any kind of consistency together.

Although showing glimpses of the player who impressed so much while in La Liga, Partey, 30, has largely disappointed, and several lacklustre performances, as well as his struggles with injuries, are arguably responsible for the club’s decision to sign Declan Rice from West Ham for £105 million last summer.

And following a recent report from Football Transfers, which claims Mikel Arteta wants to trigger a one-year extension in Jorginho’s contract, there is mounting speculation that Partey could be made surplus to requirements.

Now, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Fichajes, who believe Arsenal’s Partey is top of Juventus’ summer shortlist with manager Max Allegri keen to help the midfielder rediscover his best form.

Interestingly, with just 18 months left on his contract, and currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, there is growing concern that Parety may have already played his last game for the Gunners, and as such, the club are prepared to accept as little as £15 million for him once the summer window opens at the end of the season.

During his three-and-a-half years in London, Partey, who has represented Ghana on 45 occasions, has scored five goals and registered four assists in 105 matches in all competitions.