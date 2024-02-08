Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are focusing on the summer transfer window as the January window proved to be a quiet one for them.

The Gunners are linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney as the Arsenal manager aims to address his team’s goal scoring issues.

Another player added to Arsenal’s short list is Wolves winger Pedro Neto. The Portuguese star, who has been in fine form for the Premier League club this season, has scored two goals and provided eight assists.

Neto is also being pursued by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who is looking to add width and pace to his already star studded team.

During the winter transfer window, Mikel Arteta used a methodical and cautious approach. Arsenal had the money, but they opted not to participate in the usually inflated winter market.

Arsenal are expected to do a substantial overhaul during the summer transfer window. The news that Arteta is apparently growing impatient with Thomas Partey and considering a number of possible successors is one indication that the midfielder has to be replaced.

According to Teamtalk, Arteta wants to add cover and competition for Bukayo Saka on the right-wing position and Neto is the player being targeted for that.

Although the Gunners had previously been heavily linked to a move, it is now said that they are preparing to launch a formal approach for the 23-year-old come summer transfer season.

Wolves, whose contract with their top player doesn’t end until 2027, will attempt to vigorously oppose the player’s transfer and would want a minimum £60 million sum to let him go.