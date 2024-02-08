Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal star’s imminent loan and why there’s a permanent transfer clause

Arsenal winger Marquinhos is set to leave for a loan move to Fluminense, who requested the option to make the deal permanent as well, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo in 2022 but it’s fair to say he hasn’t done enough to establish himself in English football, having struggled for playing time in Mikel Arteta’s side, whilst also failing to take the chance to impress during a loan spell at Norwich City.

It now looks like the 20-year-old is set to return to Brazil with Fluminense, according to Romano as he spoke to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

An agreement looks imminent for Arsenal to let Marquinhos go, and this surely spells the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium if they’ve given the green light for this loan to potentially be made permanent.

Marquinhos in action for Arsenal

This seems typically ruthless from Arteta, who has undoubtedly raised the standards at the north London club since becoming manager.

Discussing the Marquinhos deal, Romano said: “It looks like Marquinhos is set to leave Arsenal on loan with Fluminense also having the option to buy him permanently. Fluminense wanted that and the buy option clause should be there.

“The value is one of the final details discussed between clubs in order to complete the agreement soon. Marquinhos has already accepted the destination.”

