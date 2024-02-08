Barcelona’s main priority is to tie €80m Man United target down to new contract

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo is wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs and the La Liga side’s main priority is to tie the defender down to a new deal.

Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported in January that Man United have enquired about Araujo and were told that it would take €80m to lure him away from the La Liga giants during the winter window. Bayern Munich were told the same, but it will likely be a lower fee this summer if the two European giants come knocking.

According to Sport, the German champions are willing to offer the Uruguay star more than double his current Barcelona salary in a bid to lure him to the Allianz Arena.

However, the same outlet has now stated that Barca’s priority is to agree a new contract extension with Araujo.

More Stories / Latest News
Inside Spain: Dani Alves case, Kylian Mbappe-Erling Haaland futures and Chelsea eye new manager
Former Chelsea boss emerges as shock contender for manager role at Barcelona
Shocking stat that sums up Thiago’s time at Liverpool

The 24-year-old has a contract at Barcelona until 2026 and earns roughly €135,000-per-week. Man United’s highest-earning defender is Raphael Varane, who earns a whopping £340,000-per-week at Old Trafford.

Both Bayern and Man United could offer the defender a lot more money than Barcelona but the Uruguay star is happy at the Spanish club and that could work in the Catalan side’s favour.

More Stories Ronald Araujo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.