Barcelona’s main priority is to tie €80m Man United target down to new contract

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo is wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs and the La Liga side’s main priority is to tie the defender down to a new deal.

Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported in January that Man United have enquired about Araujo and were told that it would take €80m to lure him away from the La Liga giants during the winter window. Bayern Munich were told the same, but it will likely be a lower fee this summer if the two European giants come knocking.

According to Sport, the German champions are willing to offer the Uruguay star more than double his current Barcelona salary in a bid to lure him to the Allianz Arena.

However, the same outlet has now stated that Barca’s priority is to agree a new contract extension with Araujo.

Barcelona's priority is to agree a new contract extension with both Ronald Araújo and Frenkie de Jong!

The 24-year-old has a contract at Barcelona until 2026 and earns roughly €135,000-per-week. Man United’s highest-earning defender is Raphael Varane, who earns a whopping £340,000-per-week at Old Trafford.

Both Bayern and Man United could offer the defender a lot more money than Barcelona but the Uruguay star is happy at the Spanish club and that could work in the Catalan side’s favour.