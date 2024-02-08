Blue card in football set to be announced as part of sin bin trial

An announcement is expected on Friday to announce the introduction of a blue card in football as part of a sin bin trial.

According to a report from the Telegraph today, the International Football Association Board (Ifab) have signed off on the use of a new card for the first time since yellow and red cards were brought in back in 1970.

A blue card will see a player leave the pitch for ten minutes before getting the chance to return to the game, and it will be reserved for certain offences.

The report states that blue cards will only be used for dissent or cynical fouls that stop a promising attack, but without necessarily being that dangerous.

A combination of two blue cards, or a blue and a yellow card in one game, could then lead to a red card later, just as two yellows already lead to a red under current rules.

It will be interesting to see how this trial goes, and which games we’ll see the blue card used in.

