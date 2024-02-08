Given his “proven track record of winning trophies,” Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly may be tempted to appoint Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge in lieu of under fire Mauricio Pochettino.

As pressure on Mauricio Pochettino mounts, journalist Paul Brown via GIVEMESPORT claims that former manager of Manchester United and Tottenham Jose Mourinho is “waiting in the wings” for a chance to coach Chelsea for a third time.

Days after suffering a crushing 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, Chelsea let Gary O’Neil’s Wolves team score four more goals at home in a humiliating loss on Sunday in front of their irate supporters.

Following their tenth league loss of the season against Wolves, Chelsea fell to 11th position in the rankings. Given that they are presently closer to the relegation zone than the top four, the Blues’ hopes of playing in Europe again next season are fading rapidly.

After Sunday’s 4-2 pounding by Wolves, the 51-year-old Argentine Pochettino acknowledged that nobody is safe. He is under pressure to turn the club’s fortunes around in order to keep his position as manager.

During Sunday’s loss, the supporters of Stamford Bridge jeered and screamed the names of Jose Mourinho and previous owner Roman Abramovich.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s a new ownership, so anything is possible. If the previous ownership was still there, I think there wouldn’t be a chance in hell of them wanting to bring Mourinho back again.

“It’s a delicious little prospect for anyone who isn’t a Chelsea fan because who knows how that would go? I doubt that he is high on any list of names that Chelsea have in the frame should Pochettino go, but you never know. This ownership is quite unpredictable.

“If they see a manager out there with a proven track record of winning trophies and who has done it before in the Premier League, it might tempt them.”

After being fired by Serie A team AS Roma, the Special One—who won three Premier titles in two spells—is presently unemployed and eager to return to Stamford Bridge in order to resume his management career.