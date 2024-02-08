Boost for Chelsea as Crystal Palace trio out injured for upcoming Premier League clash

Chelsea have been handed a major boost for their trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night with the news that their opponents will have three of their most important players missing through injury.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed this in his press conference today, stating that Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi are all set to be out for the visit of Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

It sounds serious for Olise as well, with Hodgson clearly disappointed with the news that the young French winger could be out for some time.

“We have lost all three of them, there is no question that it is a massive blow,” the Eagles boss said.

He added: “Furthermore Michael has picked up another serious injury which is absolutely devastating for him, for the club, for everyone really.”

Palace is not normally an easy place for teams to go, but Chelsea will surely be feeling a bit more confident now that so many of Hodgson’s key players will be missing on Monday evening.

The Blues can’t take anything for granted in what has been a hugely challenging season, though there will be surely some lift in the mood inside the dressing room after their 3-1 win away to Aston Villa in yesterday’s FA Cup replay.

