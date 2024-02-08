Chelsea are reportedly alongside Tottenham in being willing to pay around £70million for the transfer of Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer.

The Brazil international seems convinced his time at Barca will be coming to an end in the summer, and it may be that we’ll see the former Leeds United man returning to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen where Raphinha could end up, however, as it seems that he’s not that convinced by Chelsea and Spurs at the moment, despite their interest, according to Todo Fichajes.

Raphinha shone during his first spell in England with Leeds and one imagines he could do a job for Chelsea right now due to their issues in attack, with players like Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke not really delivering on a consistent basis.

Most Barcelona fans will feel Raphinha hasn’t really lived up to expectations at the Nou Camp, though, so it will be interesting to see if there’s really that much demand for the player this summer.

The 27-year-old is aware he needs to find a new club, according to Todo Fichajes, and it seems at the moment that Chelsea are one of the main names willing to pay big for him, so this seems like an interesting saga to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.