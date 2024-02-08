Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks and they have now decided to focus on the Napoli star Victor Osimhen for the summer transfer window.

The Blues were keeping tabs on the 27-year-old Brentford striker Ivan Toney as well, but a report via Team Talk claims that Manchester United are now favourites to sign the Premier League striker.

Chelsea have chosen to turn their attention towards Osimhen and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the Nigerian international at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football and he helped the Italian club win the league title last season.

Osimhen has scored eight goals and picked up three assists across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for the Blues. Chelsea have struggled to score goals consistently and they expected Nicolas Jackson to solve their attacking problems this season. However, the former La Liga striker has had a mixed campaign so far and Chelsea will need to bring in an upgrade if they want to win the league title and compete for major trophies.

Someone like Osimhen could transform them in the final third. The Nigerian has already proven himself in the Italian league, and he will be tempted to make the step up in his career and move to the Premier League.

He will look to test himself at the highest level and he is certainly good enough to thrive in English football. The Napoli striker is likely to cost a premium and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to break the bank for him.