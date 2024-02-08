Chelsea to focus on signing star with 11-G/A this season instead of 27-yr-old PL ace

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers in recent weeks and they have now decided to focus on the Napoli star Victor Osimhen for the summer transfer window.

The Blues were keeping tabs on the 27-year-old Brentford striker Ivan Toney as well, but a report via Team Talk claims that Manchester United are now favourites to sign the Premier League striker.

Chelsea have chosen to turn their attention towards Osimhen and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the Nigerian international at the end of the season. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football and he helped the Italian club win the league title last season.

Osimhen has scored eight goals and picked up three assists across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for the Blues. Chelsea have struggled to score goals consistently and they expected Nicolas Jackson to solve their attacking problems this season. However, the former La Liga striker has had a mixed campaign so far and Chelsea will need to bring in an upgrade if they want to win the league title and compete for major trophies.

Victor Osimhen in action for Nigeria at AFCON
More Stories / Latest News
“Nothing has been decided yet” – Mbappe’s three conditions that Real Madrid must meet before deal agreed
Tottenham determined to sign €37m-rated 18-year-old with cartilage problems
Arsenal set sights on Premier League winger who has 10 goal contributions this season

Someone like Osimhen could transform them in the final third. The Nigerian has already proven himself in the Italian league, and he will be tempted to make the step up in his career and move to the Premier League.

He will look to test himself at the highest level and he is certainly good enough to thrive in English football. The Napoli striker is likely to cost a premium and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to break the bank for him.

More Stories Ivan Toney Victor Osimhen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.