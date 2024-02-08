Chelsea ready to offer €40m-plus-player transfer deal for Barcelona star

Chelsea are reportedly ready to try a summer transfer window move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, and could even try offering Mykhaylo Mudryk as part of the deal.

It seems the Blues are really keen on adding De Jong to their squad, and they could try offering around €40million plus Mudryk to Barca to try and make the deal happen, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Mudryk has struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge, so it perhaps makes sense that time could be running out for the Ukraine international, who might still be viewed as a decent option for Barcelona, given he was regarded so highly during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk.

There may still be time for Mudryk to turn his career around at a different club, as he’s far from the only one to struggle in this Chelsea project, so perhaps Barcelona will be tempted to take a punt on him.

Todo Fichajes note that the Catalan giants may need to sign a winger in the summer, with Mudryk perhaps ideal to replace Raphinha amid doubts over the Brazil international’s future.

De Jong, meanwhile, would be a statement signing by CFC if they could pull it off, with the Dutchman looking ideal to add into a midfield three alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.