Enzo Fernandez’s agent breaks silence on early Chelsea exit rumours

Enzo Fernandez’s agent has broken his silence on recent reports suggesting the midfielder wants to quit Chelsea.

Despite signing for the Blues less than one year ago, Fernandez, 22, has been rumoured to want out of Stamford Bridge following an underwhelming start to the campaign, both collectively and individually.

However, after spearheading the Londoners’ recent 3-1 victory over Aston Villa during Wednesday night’s FA Cup Fourth Round replay, Fernandez, who beat compatriot Emi Martinez with a beautiful free-kick, seems determined to prove his critics wrong.

And now responding to Football Transfers’ recent report that his star client is already in talks with other clubs over a transfer out of Chelsea, Uriel Perez, who spoke to ESPN, is adamant any talk of the Argentina international forcing a move away are false.

“I really don’t understand why reports came out of nowhere about Enzo planning to leave Chelsea,” he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“We know the plan of the club, plan of the owners. He’s happy and wants to stay.”

Although fans will be delighted the player’s agent has cleared speculation over the South American’s future up, there will still be concerns that if Mauricio Pochettino cannot turn the side’s season around, discontent behind the scenes really will begin to mount.