Exclusive: Deal in principle agreed between Mbappe and Real Madrid but green light still needed

Kylian Mbappe’s future, as was always the case, will be at Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

A deal in principle has now been agreed with the Spanish giants both on image rights and also with regards to salary which obviously won’t be as much as he currently receives.

However, the operation still remains very expensive when considering the transfer commissions to be paid out once Mbappe puts pen to paper.

Los Blancos are also starting negotiations with Bayern Munich for the purchase of Alphonso Davies, therefore it’s imperative that the Mbappe deal is concluded swiftly.

Real are anxiously waiting for that final green light and the French striker will make a decision soon.

At the moment there is still no chance whatsoever of Liverpool muscling in on the deal, nor any of the Saudi Pro League clubs that are interested in him.

In the meantime, Paris Saint-Germain are still trying to convince the player to stay.

In fact, contacts remain ongoing for his possible renewal until 2027, even if PSG know it’s not easy. That’s why the French club are exploring the market and evaluating different names to replace the French World Cup winner if that becomes necessary.

Rafa Leao is considered the ideal profile to replace Mbappe.

The AC Milan winger’s agent is looking at different solutions for his client and PSG would represent a great opportunity, both from a playing perspective and economically.

PSG will decide one way or the other in the coming weeks whether to activate his release clause this summer.

The Ligue Un side are also working on other roles to strengthen the squad in the summer.

Bernardo Silva is still in PSG’s sights, whilst the interest in Marcus Rashford remains active and, with the right proposal, the England international can leave Manchester United.