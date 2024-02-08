Former Chelsea boss emerges as shock contender for manager role at Barcelona

Barcelona are on the search for a new manager and a former coach at Chelsea is now being considered for the role.

Current Barca boss Xavi has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season having experienced a tough season at the Catalan club.

There have been several managers linked to the role since the Barca legend’s stunning announcement and now a shock candidate has emerged.

According to Sport, former Chelsea and Tottenham coach Antonio Conte is now being considered by the La Liga giants, with the Spanish club now said to be open to his style of play.

Conte has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham last year. The Italian coach had a poor final season and made negative comments towards the owners of the North London club.

However, Chelsea was a club that the 54-year-old had more success, delivering the Blues a Premier League title and FA Cup. During his time at Stamford Bridge, Conte became the first manager in history to win three consecutive Premier League Manager of the Month awards and he is more than capable of taking over at Barcelona.

His style of play will clash with what Barca fans expect of their team and with no money at the club, adding Conte to the mix is a recipe for disaster.