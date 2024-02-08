International Football Association Board sign off major new rule change

Posted by

Football’s lawmakers are set to introduce a new coloured card.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has reportedly signed off the proposed new rule which will see players shown a blue card and sent for a 10-minute sin-bin for cynical fouls, or acts of dissent.

The Telegraph have been the first to break the news, which will see the first new card used since the introduction of red and yellow cards in 1970.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham director’s words when talking about new signing should excite fans about future plans for the club
Reliable Liverpool journalist says major Reds duo out of Burnley clash
Blue card in football set to be announced as part of sin bin trial

The use of sin-bins will not be used in this summer’s Euros, or next season’s Champions League though. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin strongly opposed the rule change, stating “It’s not football anymore”.

However, other top-flight competitions, such as the Premier League, could soon see the new blue card in use.

England’s top flight will not be trialling the move just yet due to initial testing starting with lower leagues, including grassroots competitions. However, there are plans to bring about the change as quickly as possible, and that, according to the Telegraph’s report, could include the men’s and women’s FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup.

What do you make of the new rule? — Do you think it’ll be a good change or a bad one? — Let us know in the comments below.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.