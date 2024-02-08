Football’s lawmakers are set to introduce a new coloured card.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has reportedly signed off the proposed new rule which will see players shown a blue card and sent for a 10-minute sin-bin for cynical fouls, or acts of dissent.

The Telegraph have been the first to break the news, which will see the first new card used since the introduction of red and yellow cards in 1970.

The use of sin-bins will not be used in this summer’s Euros, or next season’s Champions League though. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin strongly opposed the rule change, stating “It’s not football anymore”.

However, other top-flight competitions, such as the Premier League, could soon see the new blue card in use.

England’s top flight will not be trialling the move just yet due to initial testing starting with lower leagues, including grassroots competitions. However, there are plans to bring about the change as quickly as possible, and that, according to the Telegraph’s report, could include the men’s and women’s FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup.

